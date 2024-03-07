Derbyshire town centre pub set to reopen its doors after months of closure

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Riflemans Arms on Bridge Street in Belper closed down in August 2023 – but the pub is now set for a new lease of life.

In a post on the pub’s Facebook page, “experienced, reliable, bubbly and confident staff” were encouraged to apply for roles at the venue.

The pub has been taken on by the team behind The Devonshire, also on Bridge Street in Belper, and the award-winning Exeter Arms in Derby.

An opening date for the Riflemans Arms has not yet been set, but more information can be found on their Facebook page here.