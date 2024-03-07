Derbyshire town centre pub set to reopen its doors after months of closure

A pub in a Derbyshire town is set to open to customers once again – after having closed down permanently several months ago.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 7th Mar 2024, 11:39 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Riflemans Arms on Bridge Street in Belper closed down in August 2023 – but the pub is now set for a new lease of life.

In a post on the pub’s Facebook page, “experienced, reliable, bubbly and confident staff” were encouraged to apply for roles at the venue.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pub has been taken on by the team behind The Devonshire, also on Bridge Street in Belper, and the award-winning Exeter Arms in Derby.

Most Popular
The Riflemans Arms has been shut down for a number of months - but is now set to open once again.The Riflemans Arms has been shut down for a number of months - but is now set to open once again.
The Riflemans Arms has been shut down for a number of months - but is now set to open once again.

An opening date for the Riflemans Arms has not yet been set, but more information can be found on their Facebook page here.

READ THIS: Landslip-hit Derbyshire road will be closed for years - as business fear they maybe be forced to close

Anybody interested in working at the Riflemans Arms should contact [email protected].

Related topics:DerbyshireBelperFacebookDerby