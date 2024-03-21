Derbyshire is home to hundreds of pubs, offering everything from scenic country inns nestled in the heart of the Peak District, to lively venues located across the county’s towns.

We asked our readers to choose their favourite Derbyshire pub, and have compiled a list of 77 boozers that came highly recommended.

The pubs are not listed in any particular order, and the full list can be found below – are there any venues you think we missed?

Popular pubs These pubs were highly rated by DT readers.

Holme Hall Inn, Chesterfield Karen Williamson said: "The Holme Hall Inn. Fantastic food, great friendly atmosphere and nothing is too much trouble. Sunday dinners are amazing and value for money."

Quiet Woman, Bolsover Judy Basford said: "The Quiet Woman - great staff and great customers."