Derbyshire takeaway with one-star food hygiene rating – among 16 latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 9th May 2025, 17:13 BST
A takeaway which has received a one-star food hygiene rating is among recently issued Derbyshire food hygiene scores.

Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are ‘very good’ and zero that ‘urgent improvement is required’.

A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.

A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and one star that ‘major improvement is necessary’.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways and more.

A takeaway with one-star food hygiene rating is among the latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores.

1. Latest Food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire

A takeaway with one-star food hygiene rating is among the latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores. Photo: Food Standards Agency

Photo Sales
The Crispy Cod, a chippy at Market Street in New Mills, was awarded a food hygiene rating of five after an inspection carried out on March 26.

2. The Crispy Cod, New Mills - five-star hygiene rating

The Crispy Cod, a chippy at Market Street in New Mills, was awarded a food hygiene rating of five after an inspection carried out on March 26. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Taylor-Wilde Chocolatier, at Market Place in Cromford, received a four-out-of-five food hygiene score after an inspection carried out on March 27.

3. Taylor-Wilde Chocolatier, Cromford - four-star hygiene rating

Taylor-Wilde Chocolatier, at Market Place in Cromford, received a four-out-of-five food hygiene score after an inspection carried out on March 27. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Alkmonton Dairy at Alkmonton Old Hall Farm in Alkmonton received a five-out-of-five food hygiene score after an inspection carried out on March 27.

4. Alkmonton Dairy - five-star hygiene rating

Alkmonton Dairy at Alkmonton Old Hall Farm in Alkmonton received a five-out-of-five food hygiene score after an inspection carried out on March 27. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireFood Standards Agency
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice