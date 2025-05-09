Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are ‘very good’ and zero that ‘urgent improvement is required’.

A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.

A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and one star that ‘major improvement is necessary’.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways and more.

The Crispy Cod, New Mills - five-star hygiene rating The Crispy Cod, a chippy at Market Street in New Mills, was awarded a food hygiene rating of five after an inspection carried out on March 26.

Taylor-Wilde Chocolatier, Cromford - four-star hygiene rating Taylor-Wilde Chocolatier, at Market Place in Cromford, received a four-out-of-five food hygiene score after an inspection carried out on March 27.