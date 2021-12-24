Roast dinner

Derbyshire Sunday roasts: Top seven places to get a roast dinner

Is there anything better to cope with the cold weather than a Sunday roast?

By jimmy johnson
Friday, 24th December 2021, 11:47 am

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve taken a look at all the places that serve quality roast dinners across Derbyshire and picked out a magnificent seven.

Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!

1. The Peacock at Rowsley

The Peacock at Rowsley, Bakewell Road, Matlock, DE4 2EB. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 256 Google Reviews). "Beautiful location and hotel with a first-class restaurant, all you need for that peaceful weekend getaway with a loved one."

2. The Gate Inn

The Gate Inn, The Knoll, Tansley, Matlock, DE4 5FN. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 948 Google Reviews). "The Sunday roast was incredibly delicious, love that they had a veggie option of a nut roast."

3. Bowling Green Inn

Bowling Green Inn, 2 North Avenue, Ashbourne, DE6 1EZ. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 514) Google Reviews. "Just had a steak here and I can honestly say it was the best I've ever had."

4. Millers Bar & Grill

Millers Bar & Grill, 66a Dale Road, Matlock, DE4 3LT. Rating: 4.9/5 (based on 131 Google Reviews). "What a find! Great place, lovely friendly staff. Fabulous food."

