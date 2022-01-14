Real Ale

Derbyshire: Seven best real ale pubs and bars

Sometimes, those commercial beers don’t cut it. Treat yourself – have a real ale instead.

By jimmy johnson
Friday, 14th January 2022, 3:43 pm

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve had a look at all the pubs that serve quality real ale across Derbyshire and put the seven best of them into this list.

Do you agree with our picks? Be sure to let us know!

1. Sycamore Inn

Sycamore Inn, 9 Sycamore Road, Matlock, DE4 3HZ. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 194 Google Reviews). "Good choice of well kept beer and cider. Friendly service, atmosphere and our dog was more than welcome too.

2. Chesterfield Arms

Chesterfield Arms, Newbold Road, S41 7PH. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 491 Google Reviews). "Real ale paradise; what's not to like? Friendly bar staff and dogs are welcome."

3. Remarkable Hare

Remarkable Hare, 77 Dale Road, Matlock, DE4 3LT. Rating: 4.4/5 (based on 629 Google Reviews). "This place rocked my world, with craft ales to die for."

4. The Newsroom

The Newsroom, 75-77 Smedley Street East, Matlock, DE4 3FQ. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 169 Google Reviews). "I visited this place twice on my visit to Matlock and all the beers were well kept. There was suitable ales for both craft and real ale lovers on tap."

