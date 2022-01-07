Derbyshire: Seven best fry ups and Full English Breakfasts

Using Google Reviews as a point of reference, we’ve had a look at all the cafes, pubs, bars, restaurants and eateries across Derbyshire and made a list of the very best fry ups it has to offer.
Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!
1. Cafe in the Park
Cafe in the Park, 38 Causeway Lane, Matlock, DE4 3AR. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 552 Google Reviews). "We went for the large full traditional breakfast. Best I've had in a while."
Photo: -
2. Parkys
Parkys, 11-13 Market Place, Cromford, Matlock, DE4 3QE. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 340 Google Reviews). "Possibly the best breakfast I've had, lovely service and very cute inside."
Photo: -
3. When the Clock Strikes 3
When the Clock Strikes 3, 14 North Parade, Matlock Bath, DE4 3NS. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 147 Google Reviews). "Lovely little tearoom. Enjoyed a huge pot of tea and cake."
Photo: Google
4. Forget Me Not
Forget Me Not, 62 N Parade, Matlock, DE4 3NS. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 50 Google Reviews). "Friendly service, great selection of drinks and delicious cakes and pastries. Highly recommend this cafe!"
Photo: Google