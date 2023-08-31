News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire restaurants: Tripadvisor's nine best vegetarian eateries

These are some of the best vegetarian-friendly restaurants in Chesterfield and the surrounding areas, according to Tripadvisor.
By Oliver McManus
Published 31st Aug 2023, 12:16 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 12:17 BST

The people of Chesterfield and Derbyshire are fortunate to have an array of great restaurants on their doorstep, with something to satisfy everybody's tastes.

These are nine of the highest-rated vegetarian-friendly options – according to reviews left on Tripadvisor. So why not give them a try – as well as enjoying some fantastic food, you’ll also be supporting some great local independent business too.

1. The best vegetarian-friendly restaurants

Sicily Restaurant has a 4.83/5 rating based on 249 reviews. One customer described it as a “family-run Italian restaurant” with “great food and a great atmosphere.”

2. Sicily Restaurant, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Sicily Restaurant has a 4.83/5 rating based on 249 reviews. One customer described it as a “family-run Italian restaurant” with “great food and a great atmosphere.” Photo: Brian Eyre

The Three Horseshoes welcomed new landlady Rebecca Hurd to the helm earlier this summer: it boasts a 4.77/5 rating after 722 reviews.

3. The Three Horsehoes

The Three Horseshoes welcomed new landlady Rebecca Hurd to the helm earlier this summer: it boasts a 4.77/5 rating after 722 reviews. Photo: Brian Eyre

Lombardi's has a 4.57/5 rating based on 1,077 reviews - winning praise for its range of “excellent, authentic Italian food, beer and wine.”

4. Lombardi's Ristorante Italiano, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

Lombardi's has a 4.57/5 rating based on 1,077 reviews - winning praise for its range of “excellent, authentic Italian food, beer and wine.” Photo: Google

