Derbyshire restaurants: Tripadvisor's nine best vegetarian eateries
These are some of the best vegetarian-friendly restaurants in Chesterfield and the surrounding areas, according to Tripadvisor.
By Oliver McManus
Published 31st Aug 2023, 12:16 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 12:17 BST
The people of Chesterfield and Derbyshire are fortunate to have an array of great restaurants on their doorstep, with something to satisfy everybody's tastes.
These are nine of the highest-rated vegetarian-friendly options – according to reviews left on Tripadvisor. So why not give them a try – as well as enjoying some fantastic food, you’ll also be supporting some great local independent business too.
1 / 3