Derbyshire restaurants: most booked in Chesterfield and Peak District

The most booked restaurants in Derbyshire have been revealed.
By Oliver McManus
Published 29th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 09:00 BST

Each month, booking website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews and sorts them by category to help foodies discover new favourites. This includes top ten most booked lists for regions across the UK.

Pictured below are the ten most booked restaurants from throughout Derbyshire this month – including Greek food in Chesterfield, a Derby steakhouse, and one or two gems in the Peak District.

The Duncombe Arms, in Ashbourne, is the most booked in all of Derbyshire and has a 4.5 rating on OpenTable after 1,865 reviews.

1. The Duncombe Arms

The Duncombe Arms, in Ashbourne, is the most booked in all of Derbyshire and has a 4.5 rating on OpenTable after 1,865 reviews. Photo: Alan Cartwright / Google Reviews

Chatsworth Kitchen is situated in the Peak District village of Rowsley. It has a 4.5 rating on OpenTable after 463 reviews.

2. Chatsworth Kithcen

Chatsworth Kitchen is situated in the Peak District village of Rowsley. It has a 4.5 rating on OpenTable after 463 reviews. Photo: Gill Turpie / Google Reviews

A little taste of Sicily tucked away in New Mills - what more could you ask for? A perfect five star rating on OpenTable after 735 ratings.

3. A Tavola Gastronomia Siciliana

A little taste of Sicily tucked away in New Mills - what more could you ask for? A perfect five star rating on OpenTable after 735 ratings. Photo: A Tavola

Situated in stunning surroundings in South Wingfield, The Bluebell has a 4.5 star rating on OpenTable after 1,586 reviews.

4. The Bluebell

Situated in stunning surroundings in South Wingfield, The Bluebell has a 4.5 star rating on OpenTable after 1,586 reviews. Photo: The Bluebell

