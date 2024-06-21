Derbyshire pubs for sale: 13 pubs that are on the market across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District

By Tom Hardwick
Published 21st Jun 2024, 10:45 BST
These 13 pubs across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District are up for sale.

There are a number of pubs and bars on the market across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District – from once-popular town centre venues to scenic country inns.

We have compiled a list of some of those venues currently up for sale – which also includes the oldest surviving pub in Chesterfield.

The full list of pubs can be found below. For more information about each listing, head to the Rightmove website here.

These are some of the pubs currently on the market across Derbyshire.

1. Derbyshire pubs on the market

These are some of the pubs currently on the market across Derbyshire.Photo: Brian Eyre/Google

The historic Royal Oak, found on The Shambles in Chesterfield town centre, remains on the market - with an asking price of £195,000.

2. Royal Oak, Chesterfield

The historic Royal Oak, found on The Shambles in Chesterfield town centre, remains on the market - with an asking price of £195,000.Photo: Brian Eyre

The Kelstedge Inn is located on Matlock Road in the village of Kelstedge, between Chesterfield and Matlock. Offers in the region of £450,000 will be considered for the pub.

3. The Kelstedge Inn, Kelstedge

The Kelstedge Inn is located on Matlock Road in the village of Kelstedge, between Chesterfield and Matlock. Offers in the region of £450,000 will be considered for the pub.Photo: Brian Eyre

The pub first went onto the market back in February 2023, with an asking price of £475,000 being set. After eight months without finding a buyer, the price tag was lowered to £450,000. Earlier this year, the cost of buying the pub was cut again – with the venue now being listed for £425,000.

4. The Red Lion, Birchover

The pub first went onto the market back in February 2023, with an asking price of £475,000 being set. After eight months without finding a buyer, the price tag was lowered to £450,000. Earlier this year, the cost of buying the pub was cut again – with the venue now being listed for £425,000.Photo: Google

