We have compiled a list of some of those venues currently up for sale – which also includes the oldest surviving pub in Chesterfield.
The full list of pubs can be found below.
1. Derbyshire pubs on the market
These are some of the pubs currently on the market across Derbyshire.Photo: Brian Eyre/Google
2. Royal Oak, Chesterfield
The historic Royal Oak, found on The Shambles in Chesterfield town centre, remains on the market - with an asking price of £195,000.Photo: Brian Eyre
3. The Kelstedge Inn, Kelstedge
The Kelstedge Inn is located on Matlock Road in the village of Kelstedge, between Chesterfield and Matlock. Offers in the region of £450,000 will be considered for the pub.Photo: Brian Eyre
4. The Red Lion, Birchover
The pub first went onto the market back in February 2023, with an asking price of £475,000 being set. After eight months without finding a buyer, the price tag was lowered to £450,000. Earlier this year, the cost of buying the pub was cut again – with the venue now being listed for £425,000.Photo: Google