Food and Drink Derbyshire pub with a zero star food hygiene rating – among 22 latest food hygiene scores Published 30th Aug 2024, 12:10 BST
Here are the latest food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire restaurants, takeaways, pubs, cafés and shops.
Businesses across the country are rated by the
Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.
The venues are given a rating from zero to five with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required.
Below is the full list of these
Latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores
Here are the latest food hygiene ratings handed out across North East Derbyshire.
Photo: Google/ National World 2. The Wheatsheaf, Bakewell - five-star hygiene rating
The Wheatsheaf at Bridge Street in Bakewell was handed a five-out-of-five rating on August 9.
Photo: Google 3. Number 28 Community Hall Cafe, Bleper - five-star hygiene rating
Number 28 Community Hall Cafe at the Coppice Market Place in Belper has also received a five-star hygiene rating earlier this month.
Photo: Google 4. Hayers Minimart - five-star hygiene rating
Hayers Minimart at Mansfield Road in Alfreton holds a five-out-of-five following an inspection on August 12. It's a great improvement for the shop which was rated one-out-of-five following an inspection in March this year.
Photo: Google
