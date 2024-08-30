Derbyshire pub with a zero star food hygiene rating – among 22 latest food hygiene scores

Businesses across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

The venues are given a rating from zero to five with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – from a zero-star pub to many brilliant five-star food venues.

Latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores Here are the latest food hygiene ratings handed out across North East Derbyshire.

The Wheatsheaf, Bakewell - five-star hygiene rating The Wheatsheaf at Bridge Street in Bakewell was handed a five-out-of-five rating on August 9.

Number 28 Community Hall Cafe, Bleper - five-star hygiene rating Number 28 Community Hall Cafe at the Coppice Market Place in Belper has also received a five-star hygiene rating earlier this month.