Derbyshire pub set to close for several weeks next month – as landlords announce plans for refurbishment

A Derbyshire pub is set to close its doors next month for a refurbishment – with its landlords confirming that the venue will be shut for several weeks.

The Little Castle, located on Enterprise Way at Markham Vale, will close for more than three weeks in July – as part of plans to revamp the venue.

In a post on the pub’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “As some of you may have already heard, we are super excited to announce that we'll be closing our doors from July 7 until July 31 to update our pub.

”Make sure you're following us on Instagram and Facebook to follow us on our journey and for information about our reopening week.

“Until July 7, opening times are as normal - you can book through our website. We can't wait to welcome you all back to see our new look.”