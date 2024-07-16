Derbyshire pub set to be transformed into restaurant by new owners – with landlords leaving the venue within four weeks

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 16th Jul 2024, 15:17 BST
A pub in Derbyshire is set to be turned into a restaurant by its new owners – with the venue’s current landlords departing in a matter of weeks.

The Miners Arms, at Carr Lane in Dronfield Woodhouse, will be transformed into a restaurant – with its current landlords announcing that they will leave the venue within four weeks.

In a post on the pub’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “It's with a heavy heart that we announce that landlords, Kat and Wayne, will be leaving the Miners Pub within the next four weeks! The pub will be taken over by new owners who will be transforming it into a restaurant.

“But don't worry, we'll be keeping things running as usual until then, and we'll make sure to keep you all updated with a solid departure date. We're planning a massive leaving party – stay tuned for more details!

The Miners Arms is set to be turned into a restaurant.

“And don't worry, we've got some exciting news on the horizon! We've got another pub in the pipeline and will be announcing where we're heading next in the coming weeks. Keep your eyes peeled for updates!

“Thank you to all the customers for everything. We'll miss them dearly, but we're excited to see what the future holds!

“Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to join us for one last hurrah with Kat and Wayne at the Miners Pub!”

