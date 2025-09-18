Derbyshire pub promises “delicious” food offering ahead of launch next week – with owners sharing their ‘excitement’

The owners of a Derbyshire pub are preparing to launch a new food offering next week – and have shared their excitement around the latest development at the venue.

The George and Dragon at Holmesfield is set to launch a new food offering from next week – with the pub serving up a range of homemade pies from 4.00pm on Friday, September 26.

In a post on the pub’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “Exciting things are heating up at the George and Dragon – our brand new kitchen is ready to roll.

“We’re starting simple and delicious – serving up a tasty selection of homemade pies for the evening. Think proper comfort food, perfect with a pint of Boston Brewery beer.

“To make it even better, we’ve got live music in the pub from Summer Rayne while you eat, drink, and soak in the vibes. Great food, good tunes, and your favourite local – what more could you want?

“Come be part of our next chapter and test out the new kitchen. No bookings needed, just bring your appetite.”

The George and Dragon, located on Main Road, was taken on by Boston Brewery at the start of April. This is the second pub the Derbyshire-based brewery has added to its portfolio, with Boston Brewery arriving at their first venue – The Batemans Mill at Clay Cross – back in December 2024