Derbyshire pub opens its doors today following major revamp – getting new lease of life after being closed since 2022

A Derbyshire pub that has been closed since 2022 is set to welcome customers once again today – after undergoing a major revamp.

The Devonshire Arms, located on Somercotes Hill in Somercotes, has opened its doors again today after undergoing a refurbishment.

According to the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), the pub has been closed since 2022 – having been placed on the market in November of that year.

Photos of the revamped venue show a pool table, darts board and a wide range of drinks on offer – including Neck Oil, Budvar, Inch’s Cider, Rekorderlig, Madri, Green Mountain and Wipeout.

The pub is open between midday and 11.00pm from Monday to Sunday.

The team at The Devonshire Arms are still looking for staff. If you are interested, more information can be found on the pub’s Facebook page here.