Derbyshire pub opens its doors today following major revamp – getting new lease of life after being closed since 2022
The Devonshire Arms, located on Somercotes Hill in Somercotes, has opened its doors again today after undergoing a refurbishment.
According to the Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA), the pub has been closed since 2022 – having been placed on the market in November of that year.
Photos of the revamped venue show a pool table, darts board and a wide range of drinks on offer – including Neck Oil, Budvar, Inch’s Cider, Rekorderlig, Madri, Green Mountain and Wipeout.
The pub is open between midday and 11.00pm from Monday to Sunday.
