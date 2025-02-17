Derbyshire pub and McDonald's restaurant among 21 latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th Feb 2025, 14:53 BST
A McDonald’s restaurant is among Derbyshire food venues which have recently received brand new food hygiene ratings.

Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required.

A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.

A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and one star that ‘major improvement is necessary’.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways and more.

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire food venues – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways and more.

1. Latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire food venues – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways and more. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Coffee Cup at Rectory Road in Clowne was given the maximum food hygiene score of five on January 21.

2. The Coffee Cup, Clowne - five-star hygiene rating

The Coffee Cup at Rectory Road in Clowne was given the maximum food hygiene score of five on January 21. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Baileys at the Quadrant in Buxton was handed a five-out-of-five rating following an inspection on January 16.

3. Baileys, Buxton - five-star hygiene rating

Baileys at the Quadrant in Buxton was handed a five-out-of-five rating following an inspection on January 16. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Monk Bar at King Street in Belper was handed a five-out-of-five food hygiene rating. The venue was given the score after an assessment on January 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

4. Monk Bar, Belper - five-star hygiene rating

Monk Bar at King Street in Belper was handed a five-out-of-five food hygiene rating. The venue was given the score after an assessment on January 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireMcDonald'sFood Standards Agency
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice