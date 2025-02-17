Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required.

A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.

A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and one star that ‘major improvement is necessary’.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways and more.

1 . Latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores Here are the latest food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire food venues – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways and more. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . The Coffee Cup, Clowne - five-star hygiene rating The Coffee Cup at Rectory Road in Clowne was given the maximum food hygiene score of five on January 21. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Baileys, Buxton - five-star hygiene rating Baileys at the Quadrant in Buxton was handed a five-out-of-five rating following an inspection on January 16. Photo: Google Photo Sales