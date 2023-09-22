Derbyshire nightclubs: 18 photos show popular dancing and drinking spots down the years in Chesterfield, Matlock and Ripley

We've all got fond memories of our going out days in Derbyshire.

But nightclubs are vanishing - with more than a third of Britain’s night spots closing since 2020.

Yet for revellers of the past, finishing off your night out by dancing at a local club was a ritual.

In Chesterfield we were spoilt for choice with Xanadu, Aquarius, Adam and Eve and Fusion among others.

Rock bar the Green Room was also popular for a wild night out in the 2000s. It was much more than a just pub, or a small live music venue - it became the town’s sanctuary for the alternative.

Which was your favourite nightclub or drinking spot?

Escapade nightclub in Chesterfield. The premises, which closed as a cinema in the Nineties after 60 years, was home to Zanzibar and Escapade nightclubs before it became Department.

The Pav nightclub, Matlock Bath. The refurbished Pav Nightclub, in Matlock Bath in 2006. Pictured is the pool room and entertainment area.

The Pav Nightclub, Matlock Bath The new chill-out room at The Pav nightclub, Matlock Bath, pictured in 2006.

Owner Simon Ball and General Manager Jon Dobinson celebrate the decison to allow The Pav night club in Matlock Bath to stay open to the public, in 2007.