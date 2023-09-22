News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
We've all got fond memories of our going out days in Derbyshire.We've all got fond memories of our going out days in Derbyshire.
We've all got fond memories of our going out days in Derbyshire.

Derbyshire nightclubs: 18 photos show popular dancing and drinking spots down the years in Chesterfield, Matlock and Ripley

We've all got fond memories of our going out days in Derbyshire.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 12:00 BST

But nightclubs are vanishing - with more than a third of Britain’s night spots closing since 2020.

Yet for revellers of the past, finishing off your night out by dancing at a local club was a ritual.

In Chesterfield we were spoilt for choice with Xanadu, Aquarius, Adam and Eve and Fusion among others.

Rock bar the Green Room was also popular for a wild night out in the 2000s. It was much more than a just pub, or a small live music venue - it became the town’s sanctuary for the alternative.

Which was your favourite nightclub or drinking spot? If you have any retro photos to share email [email protected]

Escapade nightclub in Chesterfield. The premises, which closed as a cinema in the Nineties after 60 years, was home to Zanzibar and Escapade nightclubs before it became Department.

1. Escapade

Escapade nightclub in Chesterfield. The premises, which closed as a cinema in the Nineties after 60 years, was home to Zanzibar and Escapade nightclubs before it became Department. Photo: Terry Walden

Photo Sales
The refurbished Pav Nightclub, in Matlock Bath in 2006. Pictured is the pool room and entertainment area.

2. The Pav nightclub, Matlock Bath.

The refurbished Pav Nightclub, in Matlock Bath in 2006. Pictured is the pool room and entertainment area. Photo: DT

Photo Sales
The new chill-out room at The Pav nightclub, Matlock Bath, pictured in 2006.

3. The Pav Nightclub, Matlock Bath

The new chill-out room at The Pav nightclub, Matlock Bath, pictured in 2006. Photo: DT

Photo Sales
Owner Simon Ball and General Manager Jon Dobinson celebrate the decison to allow The Pav night club in Matlock Bath to stay open to the public, in 2007.

4. Sweet Success

Owner Simon Ball and General Manager Jon Dobinson celebrate the decison to allow The Pav night club in Matlock Bath to stay open to the public, in 2007. Photo: Paul Robinson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireMatlockRipleyChesterfieldFusionBritain