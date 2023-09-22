Derbyshire nightclubs: 18 photos show popular dancing and drinking spots down the years in Chesterfield, Matlock and Ripley
But nightclubs are vanishing - with more than a third of Britain’s night spots closing since 2020.
Yet for revellers of the past, finishing off your night out by dancing at a local club was a ritual.
In Chesterfield we were spoilt for choice with Xanadu, Aquarius, Adam and Eve and Fusion among others.
Rock bar the Green Room was also popular for a wild night out in the 2000s. It was much more than a just pub, or a small live music venue - it became the town’s sanctuary for the alternative.
Which was your favourite nightclub or drinking spot? If you have any retro photos to share email [email protected]