Derbyshire man organising 'pool marathon fundraiser' in town bar in aid of Prostate Cancer UK

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shaw McMahon, alongside friends; Colin Morris, Alex Cosh and Andy Higgins will be playing pool for 11 hours, taking place on the February 24 at Harleys Bar on Market Street, Staveley.

One of the four men will be playing at all times, and people are welcome to come down on the day to challenge one of the guys to a game. If any of the men are beaten, they will be doing forfeits from a jar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The money raised will be going to Prostate Cancer UK, after Shaw’s father was recently diagnosed with the disease.

Shaw, Colin, Alex, and Andy who will be taking part in an 11 hour pool marathon on February 24 2024

Shaw said: “Unfortunately it was found too late so we are raising money to support this fantastic charity and do our part to help with the research into this horrible disease.”

Shaw has been playing league pool in Staveley for three years, which is where he got the idea for this fundraiser from.

He said: “Me and my friend Colin, who plays for the same team, are big pool players. It sort of plays into our strengths and is the ideal fundraiser for us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaw is also hoping to host a raffle on the day, and is appealing for people to donate prizes. Shaw would already like to thank Browns tattoo studio, Matt Cockayne and Chesterfield Bowl for donating prizes towards the raffle.