Hot days in Derbyshire demand cool treats and the chills and thrills of an ice cream do the trick.

There really isn’t a finer dessert to refresh you when the sun’s rays are beating down. Even those shunning puddings in favour of honing their beach body would be hard pressed not to have their resolve melted by the sight and scent of an ice cream.

Derbyshire has some of the finest producers and vendors in the country. Pick up your favourite flavour at parlours and dairies or listen out for the van arriving on your street.

Recommendations from Google reviews have helped us compile this guide to point you in the right direction.

2 . The Ice Cream Man Adam Adam Savage delivers ice cream in his mobile van around north Derbyshire including Brimington, Bolsover, Duckmanton, Eckington, Clowne and Killamarsh. The Ice Cream Man Adam scores 5 out of 5 stars based on 90 Google reviews. Carol Savage posted: "Best smile...best service...best ice cream...huge choice." Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Coldeaton Jersey Ice Cream Coldeaton Jersey Ice Cream, Windmill Lane, Ashbourne, DE6 1RY, scores 4.9 out of 5 based on 58 Google reviews. Dianne Stevens posted: "We called here for a ice cream. I had honeycomb flavour, my husband had Black Forest - it was delicious." Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Tagg Lane Dairy Tagg Lane Dairy, Tagg Lane, Bakewell, DE45 1JP scores 4.8 out of 5 stars based on 1,100 Google reviews. Naomi D posted: "Ice cream is divine, with so many flavours to try. Staff are always friendly and patient. And the views are incredible! " Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

