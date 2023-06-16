News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire heatwave: Cool down with an ice cream from Google rated parlours, dairies and vans

Hot days in Derbyshire demand cool treats and the chills and thrills of an ice cream do the trick.
By Gay Bolton
Published 16th Jun 2023, 11:41 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 11:42 BST

There really isn’t a finer dessert to refresh you when the sun’s rays are beating down. Even those shunning puddings in favour of honing their beach body would be hard pressed not to have their resolve melted by the sight and scent of an ice cream.

Derbyshire has some of the finest producers and vendors in the country. Pick up your favourite flavour at parlours and dairies or listen out for the van arriving on your street.

Recommendations from Google reviews have helped us compile this guide to point you in the right direction.

Ice cream always puts a smile on the face of children - and makes adults pretty happy too! (generic photo: Adobe Stock/Annebel146)

Adam Savage delivers ice cream in his mobile van around north Derbyshire including Brimington, Bolsover, Duckmanton, Eckington, Clowne and Killamarsh. The Ice Cream Man Adam scores 5 out of 5 stars based on 90 Google reviews. Carol Savage posted: "Best smile...best service...best ice cream...huge choice."

Adam Savage delivers ice cream in his mobile van around north Derbyshire including Brimington, Bolsover, Duckmanton, Eckington, Clowne and Killamarsh. The Ice Cream Man Adam scores 5 out of 5 stars based on 90 Google reviews. Carol Savage posted: "Best smile...best service...best ice cream...huge choice."

Coldeaton Jersey Ice Cream, Windmill Lane, Ashbourne, DE6 1RY, scores 4.9 out of 5 based on 58 Google reviews. Dianne Stevens posted: "We called here for a ice cream. I had honeycomb flavour, my husband had Black Forest - it was delicious."

Coldeaton Jersey Ice Cream, Windmill Lane, Ashbourne, DE6 1RY, scores 4.9 out of 5 based on 58 Google reviews. Dianne Stevens posted: "We called here for a ice cream. I had honeycomb flavour, my husband had Black Forest - it was delicious."

Tagg Lane Dairy, Tagg Lane, Bakewell, DE45 1JP scores 4.8 out of 5 stars based on 1,100 Google reviews. Naomi D posted: "Ice cream is divine, with so many flavours to try. Staff are always friendly and patient. And the views are incredible! "

Tagg Lane Dairy, Tagg Lane, Bakewell, DE45 1JP scores 4.8 out of 5 stars based on 1,100 Google reviews. Naomi D posted: "Ice cream is divine, with so many flavours to try. Staff are always friendly and patient. And the views are incredible! "

