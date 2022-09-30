Derbyshire couple's Jamaican food takeaway and catering business is a hot favourite with customers

Andrew Brown and his girlfriend Lyndsey Coupe prepare and cook Jamaican meals at their home in Scarciffe, near Bolsover.

Jamaican-born Andrew, 58, who does the cooking, said: "I am the youngest of 12 children. I grew up around my siblings cooking regularly, so picked up a few skills and tips from them. I guess Jamaican food is all about cooking with fresh ingredients, using as much of the ingredients as possible and creating a dish with lots of flavour.

"Jamaican food is just as easy to cook as other cuisine, and the majority of ingredients are available in most of the larger supermarkets, however, some of the ingredients I do need to travel further afield to a city such as Sheffield or Nottingham to purchase these. Ingredients such as breadfruit plantain, goat meat, cho-cho and dasheen are just some of the items I sometimes struggle to find locally.

Andrew grows a lot of the fresh ingredients he uses in his Jamaican cooking in his garden at Scarcliffe or allotment at Hillstown.

"A lot of the ingredients I use in the cooking come from our own garden (and allotment at Hillstown), including eggs from our own chickens. We grow onions, potatoes, pumpkins cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, cabbage, peppers, sweetcorn, garlic, spring onions, beans, fennel, and a variety of aromatic herbs.

"My favourite thing to cook would be Ackee and Saltfish, with roasted breadfruit, and smoked bacon which I cure and smoke at home."

The most popular dishes with his customers are curry goat with rice and peas, jerk chicken and saltfish fritters.

While the menu is a joint decision, Lyndsey does a lot of the preparation work and Andrew is the chef. Andrew said: "We have a limited menu at present which we are evolving all the time, and are looking to add a few new additions to cater for our gluten free and vegan customers."

Andrew Brown says you can't beat the flavour of Jerk chicken or pork cooked over charcoal.

The couple launched their business in the autumn of 2021. Andrew said: "The inspiration really came from previously selling my own marinades and spice mixes and getting excellent feedback when people tried them. The products are popular especially around barbecue time as my marinades are great for spicing up meals, fish and vegetables. I still sell them through our website and also on Etsy.”

Brownstone Garden Kitchen also caters for events. Andrew said: "The biggest event was probably at the Langwith Show in September, where there was a constant stream of customers until we had completely sold out! We have also done a Caribbean evening for a church in South Normanton where we catered for a group of around 20 ladies who wanted a three-course Jamaican meal. Apart from these, they have just been meals for small groups of people.

"I try to do as much of the cooking outdoors as possible (weather permitting) as you cannot beat the true flavour of jerk chicken/pork done over charcoal."

When they first started their business, Andrew and Lyndsey operated a small restaurant in a wooden cabin in their garden which accommodated up to four diners. Andrew said: "We now do the takeaway and catering events instead as it is more financially beneficial. If we had a special request we would consider it but it is not available at this time.

Bumper crop of homegrown vegetables destined for Jamaican takeaway meals.

"At the moment we only operate the takeaway business on a Saturday evening and we ask that people book by 11pm on Thursday for the following Saturday due to the fresh-to-cook method we use. Currently me and Lyndsey run the business, although Lyndsey's daughter Alisha will help with the prep; however, we will potentially be increasing our workforce in 2023 as our events bookings increase.”

Takeaways can be collected from their home in Main Street or a delivery service is available within a four-mile radius of Scarcliffe.

Aside from their food business, Lyndsey and Andrew have full-time jobs. She works as a recruitment campaign lead at Derbyshire County Council while Andrew has requested that details of his job are withheld for security reasons.

Lifelong Scarcliffe resident Lyndsey, 44, first met Andrew in Chesterfield 20 years ago.