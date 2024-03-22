Derbyshire classical music and coffee shop going from strength to strength

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Couple Charlotte Josephine and Daniel Dudek relocated from Stockport and opened up The Nocturne in Higher Buxton in May last year.

Now as they approach their one year anniversary Charlotte explains how this new venue feels like home.

She said: “This first year has been a rollercoaster.

Photo Jason Chadwick

“We didn’t anticipate how busy Buxton gets over the summer with tourists which was brilliant and we have also got some wonderful regulars who kept us going throughout the winter.”

Not only does Charlotte roast her beans, what really sets the coffee shop apart is the classical music.

Inside the High Street shop The Nocturne has a grand piano and other instruments available to pick up and play and Daniel offers piano lessons as well for those who want to learn classical music.

Charlotte said: “There are many barriers which stop people from accessing classical music - such as a lack of venues to hear music like that, people thinking it is only for people of a certain age of social status.

Photo Jason Chadwick

“And we wanted to make music accessible for all.

“Many people are told if they haven’t started training for classical music by the time they are nine they will never have a career in it and to give up.

“But not everyone wants to be a classical pianist; some people just like playing at a hobby level purely for enjoyment and we want to champion those people and let them know you are never too old to try something new.”

Daniel has more than five years experience in teaching pupils of any age from absolute beginner up to intermediate level on 1 to 1 basis.

Photo Jason Chadwick

The shop has been well received by locals and tourists and has proved a hot spot for visiting performers to the Buxton Opera House and those who came during the Buxton International Festival, The Gilbert and Sullivan Festival as well as last year’s Fringe Festival.

Charlotte said: “We knew Buxton was a lovely spot but we didn’t realise there was this much culture and arts happening here so we feel like we fit right in.

“There is nothing else like this in the town so it’s nice to bring a unique offering and something different as well.”

The shop is in the former Goddard’s Music shop which was in the town for more than 100 years so Charlotte said it was big shoes to step in but nice to be carrying on the musical tradition once more.

Photo Jason Chadwick

Charlotte said: “Globally the audience for classical music is an ageing one so we need to welcome more people in at younger age and of different backgrounds to hear the music.

“For hundreds of years all there was was classical music. Long before there was the current chart music there was classical.

“And if you don’t like a certain composer that’s okay there are lots out there just give it a try and listen until you do find one that resonates with you.