Derbyshire chip shop owner set to launch new micropub outside Chesterfield – in partnership with Peak District brewery

A new micropub will open its doors this weekend outside Chesterfield – with the new venture being driven by a Derbyshire chip shop owner and a Peak District brewery.

Pete Grafton is the owner of Toll Bar Fish & Chips at Stoney Middleton, and this week he is set to launch his latest venture - with a new micropub opening its doors at the Holmewood Cricket Club on Heath Road, Holmewood.

Pete said that Holmewood has lost all of its pubs and clubs over recent years, and that he wanted to create a space where residents could socialise and enjoy a drink together.

He said: “We want to bring a bit of social life back into the village. Not too many years ago there were four pubs in Holmewood: The Williamthorpe Hotel, The Holmewood Hotel, Stoneys and the Miners Welfare - but all the pubs have slowly closed down one by one and turned into houses.

“There’s no bar at all in Holmewood, which is sad. The village is getting bigger, but the amenities for social life are getting smaller.

“The cricket club has been getting smaller as well, so we’ve had a chat with the people there. We thought we could utilise the club’s building, to open a bar and enable people in the village to have a few beers and some social activity.”

The new venue will stock beers from Eyam Brewery - building on a relationship that already exists with Pete’s chip shop at Stoney Middleton.

Pete said: “We’ve got a good relationship with Eyam Brewery. Gervaise Dawson, from Eyam Brewery, was saying how he needed a few more sales. We thought it might be an opportunity to bring three partners together - myself, Gervaise and David Plant at the cricket club - to come together and see if we can make something work in the village.

“The cricket club didn’t have a bar, so Gervaise has kindly set up four coolers and a hand pump for traditional ales and lagers. He’s been along on Fridays to get the facility set up to be able to deliver draught ale.”

The micropub is set to open on Saturday, March 29 - and Pete said the venue would offer something for both young and old customers.

He added: “We put a new pool table in last Thursday, and we’ve got a new darts board with lights and automatic score cards. People can play darts and pool, and we’ve got poker on Thursday nights.

“It’s giving both young and old people a facility to participate in traditional pub sports and socialise. We’ve got the football club starting up again this summer as well, so we’ll have cricket on Saturdays and football on Sundays.

“All being well, our official opening will be on Saturday, March 29. It would be nice if local people could support it and give it a good chance. We’re doing all we can to bring some social life and beer back into the village - we want to see people in there socialising and it should be really good.”