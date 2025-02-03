Derbyshire Chinese takeaway with ‘high-quality dining experience’ at heart has secured the five-star food hygiene rating.

Foo Lin, at Greenhill Lane, in Riddings, near Alfreton is celebrating a five-out-of-five food hygiene score after a re-inspection which was carried out on January 8.

The new rating, which means that hygiene standards are ‘very good’ was confirmed by Amber Valley Borough Council on Wednesday, January 29, and has been updated on the Food Standards Agency website since.

This is a great achievement for the takeaway which quickly responded to a one-star food hygiene score received following an inspection carried out on November 26.

Ben Lee, manager at Foo Lin, explained the venue has replaced all kitchen utensils and cookware in response to the negative results of the inspection and provided systematic food hygiene and safety retraining for all staff.

Mr Lee said: “When I received the five-star hygiene rating, I was truly delighted and thrilled. I sincerely appreciate the Food Standards Agency for awarding my shop the highest rating, as it is a recognition of my shop's hygiene standards.

"I have been managing Foo Lin Chinese takeaway for fifteen years, and throughout this period, we have consistently maintained excellent hygiene standards without any similar incidents. Therefore, when we initially received a one-star rating, I was both shocked and surprised.

"However, as the owner, I understood that beyond my initial reaction, it was essential to take proactive measures and improve our food safety environment. Ultimately, we have now demonstrated our commitment to hygiene and responsibility with our five-star rating, reaffirming our dedication to maintaining the highest standards for our customers.”

Mr Lee has also thanked his staff members for their hard work, which helped to improve the food hygiene in just six weeks.

He said: “I would like to say thank you to every one of my staff. To further enhance customer confidence in our food safety, we conducted comprehensive retraining for all our staff. It is through their dedication, hard work, and proactive improvements that Foo Lin achieved the highest recognition from the Food Standards Agency with a five-star rating.

"We strictly adhered to all regulations set forth by the Food Standards Agency, ensuring that our hygiene and safety standards reached 100%.

"I am sincerely grateful for the commitment of each and every employee, and I will continue working alongside them to uphold this high standard of responsibility, ensuring a safe and reliable dining environment for all our customers.”

Mr Lee added: “What makes Foo Lin a unique takeaway shop is the willingness to accept criticism and continuously improve. This experience has deepened my awareness of the importance of food safety and hygiene management.

"Moving forward, I will implement even stricter controls to ensure that customers can trust and feel confident in the food provided by Foo Lin, allowing every customer to enjoy a safe and high-quality dining experience.”