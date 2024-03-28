Derbyshire cafe scoops “prestigious award” after being named the best place for a full English breakfast in the Peak District
The Hartington Farm Shop and Cafe, nestled in the Peak District village of Hartington, has scooped a “prestigious award” for their full English breakfasts.
Their offering was chosen by The Peak Boys Breakfast Club as the best cooked breakfast across the Peak District.
In a post on the cafe’s Facebook page, the team said: “Another proud moment today. We did it again. We have been presented with an award from The Peak Boys Breakfast Club for the best cooked full English breakfast in the Peak District.
“A huge thank you to the club, who presented us with such a prestigious award – ‘The Golden Sausage’. This is our second time winning.
“The club go to one cafe each month around the Peak District and judge the quality of the breakfast and service.
“Thank you to our local suppliers for making our breakfast so tasty, and to our lovely team who serve you all with a great smile and service.”
