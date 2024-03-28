Derbyshire cafe scoops “prestigious award” after being named the best place for a full English breakfast in the Peak District

A Derbyshire cafe has thanked their “local suppliers” and “lovely team” after being chosen as the best place in the Peak District for a full English breakfast.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 28th Mar 2024, 13:36 GMT
The Hartington Farm Shop and Cafe, nestled in the Peak District village of Hartington, has scooped a “prestigious award” for their full English breakfasts.

Their offering was chosen by The Peak Boys Breakfast Club as the best cooked breakfast across the Peak District.

In a post on the cafe’s Facebook page, the team said: “Another proud moment today. We did it again. We have been presented with an award from The Peak Boys Breakfast Club for the best cooked full English breakfast in the Peak District.

The Hartington Farm Shop and Cafe has scooped an award for its full English breakfasts.The Hartington Farm Shop and Cafe has scooped an award for its full English breakfasts.
“A huge thank you to the club, who presented us with such a prestigious award – ‘The Golden Sausage’. This is our second time winning.

“The club go to one cafe each month around the Peak District and judge the quality of the breakfast and service.

“Thank you to our local suppliers for making our breakfast so tasty, and to our lovely team who serve you all with a great smile and service.”

