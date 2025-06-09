Derbyshire cafe and restaurant scoops pair of prestigious awards – after being named the best place for a full English breakfast across the Peak District

By Tom Hardwick
Published 9th Jun 2025, 13:05 BST

The owners of a Derbyshire cafe and restaurant are celebrating after winning two major awards – just 12 months after the couple relaunched the venue.

The Old Smithy at Beeley has scooped two prestigious awards in recent weeks – after being chosen as the best place for a cooked breakfast in the Peak District earlier this year.

The Old Smithy was named the Bistro Cafe of the Year at the Central England Prestige Awards 2024/25 in May, before being crowned the East Midlands’ Best New Business at the England’s Business Awards.

Back in March, The Old Smithy was also bestowed with the ‘Golden Sausage Award’ by the Peak Boys Breakfast Club. Each month, the members of the Peak Boys Breakfast Club sample breakfasts at establishments across the Peak District.

The Old Smithy has been named as the best place for a cooked breakfast in the Peak District - and has recently claimed two further awards.The Old Smithy has been named as the best place for a cooked breakfast in the Peak District - and has recently claimed two further awards.
At the end of a 12 month period, the ‘Golden Sausage Award’ is claimed by the venue with the highest vote – ranking The Old Smithy as their favourite place to visit for a cooked breakfast.

The cafe was taken on last June by Casper and Izzy Nicholson – a couple with plenty of experience in the hospitality industry. In November 2024, 22-year-old Casper became co-landlord of The Bulls Head, located at Ashford in the Water. Izzy has also worked at a number of cafes in Chesterfield, along with the Edensor Tea Rooms.

Peak DistrictDerbyshireEngland

