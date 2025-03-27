Derbyshire cafe and restaurant named the best place for a full English breakfast across the Peak District after scooping prestigious award
The Old Smithy at Beeley has been named as the winner of the ‘Golden Sausage Award’ by the Peak Boys Breakfast Club – ranking it as the best cooked breakfast across the Peak District.
In a post on their Facebook page, a spokesperson for the Old Smithy said: “To achieve this in our first year of trading is just incredible –but the real credit goes to our amazing team, both front of house and kitchen. None of this would be possible without you. You show up every day with passion, hard work, and a whole lot of heart, and this award belongs to you all.
“And to our wonderful customers, thank you for your support, your kind words and for making The Old Smithy feel like home. Here’s to many more breakfasts together.”
Each month, the members of the Peak Boys Breakfast Club sample breakfasts at establishments across the Peak District. At the end of a 12 month period, the ‘Golden Sausage Award’ is claimed by the venue with the highest vote.
The Old Smithy, located on Chapel Hill, was reopened last June – after being taken on by Casper Nicholson and Izzy Howitt. At the time, the couple spoke to the Derbyshire Times and said they thought the cafe – which had previously been closed for 10 months – had great potential and was the perfect opportunity for them to launch their own business.
