Derbyshire businesses and residents share memories and tributes to late TV cook and Hairy Biker Dave Myers

In 2021, Dave, alongside his co-star, Si King, featured North Derbyshire in an episode of their ‘Hairy Bikers Go North’ series, highlighting some of the region's culinary gems.

Traversing the peaks on their trusty motorcycles, Dave and Si visited several businesses on the hunt for Derbyshire's best cuisine and to speak to the people behind them.

They were incredibly sad to hear of Dave’s death, on February 28, aged 66, and have been sharing their tributes and memories of filming with the TV duo.

Dave and Si with Stella Kisob Knowles on a visit to Stella's kitchen restaurant

One of the highlights of the episode came when Dave and Si visited Stella’s Kitchen in Eyam.

Based out of a farmhouse, this African restaurant is owned by Cameroon-born Stella Kisob Knowles and brings the food and flavours of her homeland to Derbyshire.

Based on her time filming with them, Stella called Dave and Si "gentlemen." She recalls how nervous she had felt about being filmed and how at ease the two men made her.

Stella said: “I was just so nervous, and then they came and just made me so relaxed.

Dave and Si with Little Morton Farm Owner, Tom Beckingham

“We were just chatting; asking me about my family in Cameroon. We talked about food, what I like to eat and make, and how they didn’t know anything about African food. We just chatted."

Stella was privileged to be able to cook with the duo in her restaurant kitchen, teaching them about Cameroonian cooking and making mbongo goat, a traditional stew made with tomato sauce, onions, and a mix of African spices.

Stella laughed as she recalled a story of filming with Dave when she handed him a yam to peel.

The restaurant owner said: “I gave him the yam and said, Dave, you peel this. He took it and said I’ve never peeled a yam before, and I said you’ve committed a sin if you’ve never peeled a yam.

“We just laughed about it, and he said something about food bringing people together. Food has no race or colour; it’s just a thing that brings people together.”

Stella believes that without her being featured in the Hairy Bikers Go North, she would not have a restaurant today. She is “ever so grateful” for the publicity the two men gave both her restaurant and other small businesses after the Covid pandemic.

She remembers Dave for his charm and how down-to-earth he was, and she said she was “totally shocked and saddened to hear he had passed away.”

While filming the Hairy Bikers Go North, Dave and Si also spent a day at the Heage Windmill outside Belper, learning about volunteering at the mill as well as the milling process.

Miller at Heage Windmill, Anthony Sharp, said: “Both Dave and Si were encouraging and calming, and so the filming and commentary were a success. Their professionalism and experience did not prevent them from being helpful and understanding — two true gentlemen.”

The Hairy Bikers are still mentioned in the mill's visitors' book.

Anthony also offered condolences, adding: “That Dave has passed away has saddened us all. To have known him for that one day was a privilege.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends. Dave will be remembered at Heage Windmill”.

Upon a visit to Little Morton Farm in North Wingfield, Dave and Si picked up some eggs and sausage meat to make the perfect northern Scotch egg.

The bikers met and filmed with Tom Beckingham, the owner of Little Morton Farm.

Tom said that being a part of the show was a fantastic experience and something they are very proud of. He described both chefs as genuine, down-to-earth people who were very passionate about food.

Tom said: “They were always people I looked to as proper food people. So it is incredibly sad to hear about what has happened to Dave.”

Also during their trip across the region, Dave and Si visited Chatsworth farm shop to pick up some Sage Derby, a cheese that has been made locally for more than 400 years.

They would also visit the Buxton Pudding Emporium, where they made their own Buxton puddings.

Dave and Si met with Peak District park rangers at Stanage, whom they treated to a Peak District picnic – including their “proper northern scotch egg” and a savoury parmesan custard tart.

At the end of the episode, Dave and Si enjoyed their picnic out of the back of the rangers' van in the rain and talked about the beauty of the Peak District and the people who live there.

News of Dave’s passing was announced via the Hairy Bikers X page.

The statement written by his co-star, Si, revealed that Dave had died peacefully at home.

Si had been by his friend's side at the end, along with Dave’s wife, family, and another close friend.

In his statement, Si said: “Personally, I am not sure I can put into words how I feel at the moment. My best friend is on a journey that, for now, I can’t follow. I will miss him every day and the bond and friendship we shared over a lifetime.