Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

White Peak Distillery in Ambergate has added Wire Works Full Port to its Wire Works collection. Matured in Tawny Port casks, the whisky has a rich marziplan, chocolate and cinder toffee profile.

Wire Works Full Port is the first whisky from the distillery that has been fully matured entirely in port casks, bottled at 52.4%, with just under 2,000 bottles available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cask supplier is borne out of a whisky-making ethos around provenance, heritage and flavour. For more than five years White Peak Distillery founders Max and Claire Vaughan have worked closely with Sandra Dias and the team at her cooperage near Porto, Portugal. Dias Cooperage is a fourth generation, family-run cooperage, producing quality oak casks in a time honoured way, that White Peak has selected for all of its wine casks.

A limited edition whisky Wire Works Full Port has been released by White Peak Distillery at Ambergate.

Claire said: “We wanted to create a whisky that celebrates a twist on our provenance, heritage and flavour. We have visited the cooperage where we sourced our port casks from on numerous occasions and greatly admire the intimate style of the business, the highly-skilled small team and the traditional techniques used that are passed down through the generations of the same family. All these factors ensure that we are using casks of an exceptionally high quality, which lead to a complex maturation of our whisky, adding further layers of complexity to the final spirit.”

Max said: “With Wire Works Full Port we were looking to maintain the house style but with an explorative, complimentary new twist on what people might have previously tasted. On the nose, there’s lots of cinder toffee and burnt sugar, with marzipan, vanilla fudge and dark chocolate coming through on the palate, and a bonfire toffee and hibiscus finish. Our Wire Works house style is ever present, but with some of the signature rich sweet notes amplified

through the port wood influence.”