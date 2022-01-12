Derbyshire bar to test customers’ appetites with colossal ten burger challenge

This challenge is not one for the faint-hearted.

Lounge Coffee Bar & Café in Eckington has recently added the Lounge Burger Challenge to its menu. Diners are given 15 minutes to tackle the enormous burger, which consists of ten patties, cheese slices, ten onion rings and a healthy portion of filthy chips- twice cooked chips covered in melted cheese, bacon bits and fried onion.

If you manage to finish the entire meal, you get it for free and have your victory announced on the Lounge’s social media. Those who fail to complete the challenge have to pay the £25 cost of the burger.

Lounge owner, Mitchell Hinchliffe, said there had been some brave efforts so far, but no one had managed to polish off the mountain of food.

“We’ve had a few attempts, some very close ones too, but no one has done it just yet- it is a challenge.

“We have the Breakfast Mountain Challenge, but we didn't put a time limit on that, so people were sitting there for 45 minutes and getting through it, so we thought we’d put a time limit on this one.

“It doesn’t seem unreasonable, the people that we’re getting in are getting down it, but it seems to be the onion rings are stopping them a bit.”