Derbyshire bakery's new savoury roll celebrates Veganuary

Stacey’s Bakery, which has branches in Ilkeston, Eastwood and Heanor, has added a vegan savoury roll to its range.

The new roll includes carrots, potatoes, herbs, spices and textured vegetable protein, encased in flaky pastry.

It joins Stacey’s other plant-based products including the bakery’s first vegan sausage roll which was launched in 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vegan savoury roll which has been produced by Stacey's Bakery.

David Stacey, managing director of Stacey’s, said: “We wanted to allow everyone to enjoy the Stacey's classic that is our savoury roll, even if they are not meat-eaters!

“We want to help broaden the choices that are out there for those people, adding generations of Stacey's expertise, with no compromise on taste.

“So far, feedback has been pretty good.”

Veganuary encourages and supports people and businesses to move to a plant-based diet as a way of protecting the environment, preventing animal suffering, and improving the health of millions of people.During the January 2021 Veganuary campaign, more than 500,000 people took the pledge to try a vegan diet, whilemore than 825 new vegan products and menu options were launched in key campaign countries.