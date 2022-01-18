Derbyshire bakery's new savoury roll celebrates Veganuary
A family-run bakery in Derbyshire has released its latest product to coincide with the global Veganuary campaign that encourages people to adopt a plant-based diet.
Stacey’s Bakery, which has branches in Ilkeston, Eastwood and Heanor, has added a vegan savoury roll to its range.
The new roll includes carrots, potatoes, herbs, spices and textured vegetable protein, encased in flaky pastry.
It joins Stacey’s other plant-based products including the bakery’s first vegan sausage roll which was launched in 2019.
David Stacey, managing director of Stacey’s, said: “We wanted to allow everyone to enjoy the Stacey's classic that is our savoury roll, even if they are not meat-eaters!
“We want to help broaden the choices that are out there for those people, adding generations of Stacey's expertise, with no compromise on taste.
“So far, feedback has been pretty good.”
Veganuary encourages and supports people and businesses to move to a plant-based diet as a way of protecting the environment, preventing animal suffering, and improving the health of millions of people.During the January 2021 Veganuary campaign, more than 500,000 people took the pledge to try a vegan diet, whilemore than 825 new vegan products and menu options were launched in key campaign countries.
Pre-2020, the food industry was already shifting more towards plant-based options as record numbers of Brits turned their backs on meat-based products - in 2019, roughly one quarter of food products introduced in the UK was vegan, as opposed to one in six in 2018.The vegan savoury roll is available in Stacey’s shops or to order online, price £1.37. To find out more, visit www.staceysbakery.uk.