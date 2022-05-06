Derbyshire bakery stores offer prize-winning treats in National Doughnut Week

National Doughnut Week starts on Saturday, May 7, and Birds Bakery are celebrating the occasion.

The bakery is replacing the traditional cream filling in its Caramel Doughnut range with a ‘golden orange’ curd in a small number of doughnuts.

Two Golden Doughnuts will be available to find every day of Doughnut Week, hidden in the usual batch of Caramel Doughnuts in its stores including Chesterfield, Matlock, Alfreton, Ripley, Heanor, Ilkeston Belper and Duffield.

Birds Bakery Caramel Doughnut.

Anyone who bites into their treat and discovers the fruity filling will win a £10 voucher to spend at the popular bakery. All they have to do is take a picture of the golden filling and post it to Instagram or Facebook, tagging Birds Bakery and saying where and when the doughnut was purchased.

The first two special doughnuts will be in store this Saturday, with the last Golden Doughnuts being delivered on Saturday, May 14. Winning pictures need to be posted before Saturday, May 21.

National Doughnut Week is a nationwide initiative from The Children’s Trust, which supports children with brain injuries. Birds is giving a 20p donation to the charity from every individual doughnut purchase made throughout the week. A special limited-edition Chocolate Flake Doughnut will also be available to buy for one week only - with a charity donation of 25p from every purchase.