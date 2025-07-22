Derby’s COSMO Restaurant serves up the future with city’s first robot waiter

A DERBY eat-all-you-want restaurant is the first in the city to invest in high-tech hospitality – with the introduction of a state-of-the-art robot waiter.

COSMO Derby, located on London Road, has welcomed Bella, a futuristic new team member designed to interact with customers and enhance the dining experience.

Bella helps deliver drinks, navigates the restaurant floor with ease, and even sings Happy Birthday to diners celebrating their special days, bringing a unique and joyful touch to the venue.

Since her arrival, Bella has become an instant hit - especially among younger diners, who are loving every “bot” of her personality.

Director Kan Koo MBE said: “Bella has already been a huge hit with customers. We’ve seen children light up when she arrives at their table and guests asking to be served by her again and again. We think she’s going to be the star of the summer holidays.”

But restaurant managers are keen to point out that Bella is not replacing jobs in the venue but is instead assisting the team to ensure the smooth running of the restaurant.

Mr Koo added: “At COSMO, we’re always looking for ways to enhance the customer experience and Bella brings something truly unique to the table. But she’s there to support our hardworking team, not replace them.

“Our staff remain at the heart of everything we do, and Bella helps free up their time, allowing them to focus more on providing great service with a personal touch. It’s the perfect blend of technology and hospitality.”

COSMO Derby, known for its wide-ranging world buffet featuring everything from Chinese dim sum and Indian curries to Italian pizza and British roast dinners, has long been a favourite for families, celebrations and casual diners alike.

With its open kitchens and family-friendly setting, it’s been a local favourite for birthdays, celebrations and casual meals for an astonishing 11 years.

Now, with Bella’s arrival, COSMO is taking the dining experience one step further - adding a high-tech twist that captures the imagination of diners young and old.

The robot has been bringing smiles to faces at other restaurants in the group but is now making its permanent home in Derby.

“It’s lovely to see the joy on children’s faces when Bella rolls up to their table or sings Happy Birthday,” added Mr Koo. “She’s more than just a novelty—she’s helping us create moments guests will remember.”

With more than 150 dishes to choose from and now Derby’s first robot waiter joining the team, COSMO continues to offer a dining experience that’s truly ahead of its time.

Bella is available to meet and serve customers between Monday and Thursday every week, and she’s already become one of the most talked-about additions to the COSMO team.

“We see her as part of the family now,” said Mr Koo. “She’s added something fresh and fun to the way we operate and the feedback from customers has been overwhelmingly positive.”