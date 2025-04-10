Derby Indian restaurant ‘spices up’ Easter treats for kids

Nicco Restaurant & Bar

Nicco Restaurant & Bar is among a number of Derbyshire businesses helping parents cut the cost of entertaining their kids this Easter.

The popular Pride Park-based Indian restaurant is allowing children under the age of 12 to eat free from its specially designed “little ones” menu between Mondays and Thursdays until April 17.

The offer, which does not include drinks, allows one free children’s meal for each adult paying more than £15.

It is one of several similar freebies or discounts being offered by eateries in the Derby area this Easter, providing parents with a much-needed lifeline to cut their ever-increasing childcare costs during the school holidays.

Nicco's operates a child friendly policy all year round

For example, Zizzi Italian restaurant in the Derbion shopping centre is offering a free ‘Bambini’ meal for the under-12s with every adult meal purchased until April 27 (excluding Saturdays).

The Queens Head Derby, in Victoria Avenue, Ockbrook, is offering up to two meals from its kids’ menu for just £1 with one full-price adult meal from Monday, April 14 until Friday, April 18.

And, at The Oak and Acorn pub, in Danebridge Crescent, Oakwood, kids can eat for just £1 with each adult meal purchased from 12pm Monday to Friday during the school holidays.

Bhav Kumar, who runs Nicco alongside her husband Sanj Kumar, said: “Times are tough for people at the moment, particularly for young families, so we’d like to think we are helping them out in some small way with our free meals for children.

“The Easter holiday is a time for celebration for many, but parents also need to keep their little ones entertained, which often involves a change of scene like eating out.

“Our offer will hopefully take much of the sting out of the increasing costs of food and entertainment that parents are currently facing.”

Other venues in the Derby area that are offering free or discounted meals for kids include Pizza Express, in the Derbion shopping centre, which is offering one free Piccolo meal for every adult main purchased. The offer runs every day until April 24.

The restaurant at Breadsall Priory Country Club, in Morley, allows kids to eat free with each paying adult. And Premier Inn at Pride Park offers up to two free kids’ breakfasts with every adult breakfast purchased.

Bhav said: “These kinds of offers are not easy to find, as so many businesses are struggling. A holiday period like Easter provides an opportunity for businesses to cash-in on their increased footfall – but we’re pleased to be in a position where we can give some respite to families.”