Delve back into the past with these retro photos that show 28 of the best pubs and clubs for a night out in Chesterfield –including much-loved venues from years gone by and popular places to visit today

By Tom Hardwick
Published 20th Jun 2025, 14:16 BST
These retro photos offer a glimpse back at some of the best places for a night out in Chesterfield – including much-loved pubs and clubs that have disappeared and today’s most popular venues.

We asked our readers to name their favourite places for a night out in Chesterfield – including venues from the past and present.

These are 28 of the most popular suggestions, including a range of nightclubs that have sadly closed their doors – along with the pubs and clubs that make up Chesterfield’s nightlife scene today.

A photo gallery of these venues, including some remarkable retro pictures, can be found below.

These pubs and venues are among the best places for a night out in Chesterfield.

1. Best places for a night out

These pubs and venues are among the best places for a night out in Chesterfield. Photo: Derbyshire Times

Kay Savage said: “The Aquarius. Best place for a fabulous night out. There were always some famous entertainers on such as Three Degrees, Duncan Norvelle, Showadywady, Black Lace, plus much more. You could grab a basket meal whilst watching the show, then go into the club next door after the show for a boogie until 2.00am.”

2. Aquarius

Kay Savage said: “The Aquarius. Best place for a fabulous night out. There were always some famous entertainers on such as Three Degrees, Duncan Norvelle, Showadywady, Black Lace, plus much more. You could grab a basket meal whilst watching the show, then go into the club next door after the show for a boogie until 2.00am.” Photo: Derbyshire Times/Chesterfield Library

Kev Arnold said his best-loved spot from the past was the Hare and Greyhound - with The Rutland and Real Time his current favourites.

3. Hare and Greyhound, The Rutland and Real Time

Kev Arnold said his best-loved spot from the past was the Hare and Greyhound - with The Rutland and Real Time his current favourites. Photo: Chesterfield Photographic Society

Jacquie Adlington said: “The Painted Wagon. This place had an atmosphere everyone loved and brilliant music on a Saturday dinner time.”

4. Painted Wagon

Jacquie Adlington said: “The Painted Wagon. This place had an atmosphere everyone loved and brilliant music on a Saturday dinner time.” Photo: Sheffield newspapers

