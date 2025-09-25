Country pub nestled in the heart of the Peak District named one of the UK’s best hidden gem dining spots

A Peak District pub has been named among the country’s best hidden gem dining spots – another milestone after the venue reopened last year following a multi-million pound revamp.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ashford Arms at Ashford in the Water has been named among Tripadvisor’s top 20 UK hidden gems for dining – as part of the Travellers’ Choice Awards ‘Best of the Best.’

The pub features at eighth place in Tripadvisor’s ranking – celebrating places that are ‘off the beaten path’ but earn their spot on the list through “taste and local charm.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ashford Arms is located on Church Street, and is celebrating this latest milestone after opening its doors again in March 2024 after a £1.6 million refurbishment.

The Ashford Arms was named as one of the UK’s best hidden gems for diners.

The Ashford Arms is part of the award-winning Longbow Venues collection, which includes The Maynard at Grindleford, The George at Hathersage, The Peacock at Owler Bar and The Peacock at Rowsley.

Derbyshire entrepreneur Rob Hattersley is the managing director of Longbow Venues – with the company’s portfolio of venues going from strength to strength in recent years.

The Ashford Arms has a 4.7/5 rating based on 707 Tripadvisor reviews – with visitors praising the venue for its “lovely food, great service” and “stunning setting.”