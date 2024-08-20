3 . Pub and restaurant with community focus

Sree said: “We’ll be opening the restaurant in a much bigger premises, and at the same time, we’ll be having a tap room for a pub. It will very much be a family-orientated pub. I want to do community events - where we can bring elderly people in to get together once a week and things like that. Those are my plans, to give something back to the community.” Photo: Brian Eyre