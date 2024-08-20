Closed down Derbyshire pub set for new lease of life – with Indian restaurant and tap room opening next month

These photos offer a glimpse inside a Derbyshire pub that is set to be transformed into an authentic South Indian restaurant and tap room.

Sree Balachandran is the owner of Alleppey Kitchen - a South Indian restaurant that has been operating out of the Elm Tree Inn at Scarcliffe.

On Sunday, August 18, Alleppey Kitchen ended their time at the Elm Tree - with Sree set to open a new restaurant and pub at the Castle Arms on Station Road, Bolsover.

The Alleppey Kitchen at the Castle Arms will open next month - and we visited Sree to see how work at the site was progressing ahead of their launch date.

Sree said: “The restaurant started as a passion for me. It is a very authentic South Indian restaurant - you won’t find normal chicken tikka masalas or things like that. It is as authentic as you can get, as people from Kerala in South India.”

Sree said: “We’ve had over 100 five-star reviews on Google and Tripadvisor - everybody loves it. The Elm Tree is a bit smaller, and more importantly, I also wasn’t seeing my family that much. I wanted something where my family could be involved with me - the opportunity for the Castle Arms came in and with the support of the landlord, I then took it on.”

Sree said: “We’ll be opening the restaurant in a much bigger premises, and at the same time, we’ll be having a tap room for a pub. It will very much be a family-orientated pub. I want to do community events - where we can bring elderly people in to get together once a week and things like that. Those are my plans, to give something back to the community.”

Sree said: “The pub had been turned into a cake shop. It’s a lot of work to make it back into a pub/restaurant. Luckily, quite a few people have come forward to help me out with various different things.”

