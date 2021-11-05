Christmas dinner in Chesterfield 2021: restaurants and pubs serving Xmas meals

Sometimes, it’s better to eat out – some may prefer spending time in the house during Christmas, but going out to eat around the holiday season always has a distinct, homely vibe to it.
If it’s something you’d like to do, here’s seven places across Chesterfield that will be offering a Christmas menu.
1. The Rectory
The Rectory, Church Way, S40 1SF. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 575 Google Reviews). "Such a gem! Our first time visiting Chesterfield and this place really stood out - such a huge selection of amazing meals and for great prices."
2. Galleon Steakhouse
Galleon Steakhouse, 48 St. Mary's Gate, Chesterfield, S41 7TH. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 415 Google Reviews). "Great food, very attentive service by staff that made conversation and seemed genuinely happy to be there."
3. The Burlington
The Burlington, 29-31 Burlington Street, S40 1RS. Rating: 4.1/5 (based on 854 Google Reviews). "Nice atmosphere, very busy and people were friendly. The bar service was good too."
4. Nonnas
Nonnas, 131 Chatsworth Road, S40 2AH. Rating: 4.2/5 (based on 455 Google Reviews). "I really enjoyed my meal. It was tasty, seasoned to perfection and very filling."
