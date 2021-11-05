The Market Pub, 95 New Beetwell Street, S40 1AH. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 940 Google Reviews). "Gorgeous food, relaxed atmosphere. Waiting staff very efficient and friendly."

Christmas dinner in Chesterfield 2021: restaurants and pubs serving Xmas meals

There’s a few places across Chesterfield offering Christmas dinners during the holiday season – let’s take a look at them.

By jimmy johnson
Friday, 5th November 2021, 1:43 pm

Sometimes, it’s better to eat out – some may prefer spending time in the house during Christmas, but going out to eat around the holiday season always has a distinct, homely vibe to it.

If it’s something you’d like to do, here’s seven places across Chesterfield that will be offering a Christmas menu.

1. The Rectory

The Rectory, Church Way, S40 1SF. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 575 Google Reviews). "Such a gem! Our first time visiting Chesterfield and this place really stood out - such a huge selection of amazing meals and for great prices."

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Galleon Steakhouse

Galleon Steakhouse, 48 St. Mary's Gate, Chesterfield, S41 7TH. Rating: 4.3/5 (based on 415 Google Reviews). "Great food, very attentive service by staff that made conversation and seemed genuinely happy to be there."

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. The Burlington

The Burlington, 29-31 Burlington Street, S40 1RS. Rating: 4.1/5 (based on 854 Google Reviews). "Nice atmosphere, very busy and people were friendly. The bar service was good too."

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Nonnas

Nonnas, 131 Chatsworth Road, S40 2AH. Rating: 4.2/5 (based on 455 Google Reviews). "I really enjoyed my meal. It was tasty, seasoned to perfection and very filling."

Photo: -

Photo Sales
Chesterfield
Next Page
Page 1 of 2