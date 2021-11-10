Christmas Dinner

Christmas dinner 2021 in the Peak District: eight restaurants, bars and pubs serving Xmas meals

The season of cheer is getting closer – and what could be better than a hearty Christmas dinner in a snow-coated Peak District?

By jimmy johnson
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 1:45 pm

There’s not many joys in the world greater than a well-cooked Christmas dinner – for many, it’s the highlight of the holiday.

There’s plenty of places across the Peak District that will be serving Christmas meals this holiday season – here’s eight of the best.

Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!

1. Samuel Fox Country Inn

Samuel Fox Country Inn, Stretfield Road, Bradwell, Hope Valley, S33 9JT. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 161 Google Reviews). "Incredible food, great friendly service, definitely a special venue for an occasion."

Photo: Google

2. High Nelly's Cafe

High Nelly's Cafe, 2 Bank Square, Tideswell, Buxton, SK17 8LA. Rating: 4.9/5 (based on 97 Google Reviews). "Lovely cafe in a great spot. You can sit outside and watch the world go by."

Photo: Google

3. The Peacock at Rowsley

The Peacock at Rowsley, Bakewell Road, Matlock, DE4 2EB. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 259 Google Reviews). "Great food, service and value for money."

Photo: Google

4. Hathersage Social Club

Hathersage Social Club, Station Road, Hope Valley, S32 1DD. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 257 Google Reviews). "The Sunday dinner was amazing - highly recommended."

Photo: Google

Peak District
