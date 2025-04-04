Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield’s oldest pub is set to open its doors once again later this month – and the team at the helm have confirmed they will be serving up food from popular restaurant chain Pieminister.

Ye Royal Oak, located on The Shambles, is the oldest pub in Chesterfield – and the venue will be welcoming customers through its doors once again on Friday, April 18.

Patrick Hopkins and Meg Hartman have taken ownership of the pub, which had been sat empty since 2021 – and have confirmed their plans for Ye Royal Oak’s food offering.

A post on the pub’s Facebook page said: “You may have been wondering what delicious grub you might be able to grab at Ye Royal Oak. While we will be going hard on pub tapas (your scampi fries fix sorted, pickled eggs aplenty), we will also be slinging out beautiful pie and mash from the wonderful people of Pieminister.

Ye Royal Oak will open its doors once again on Friday, April 18 - having been taken on by new owners.

“We'll be dropping the menu very soon and you'll have to keep your eyes peeled for a possible giveaway in the next couple of days.”

Pieminister is a popular chain with restaurants across the country – including Sheffield, Manchester, Leeds and Birmingham. The company also supplies their pies to a range of different pubs – with Ye Royal Oak set to become the first Derbyshire venue to offer their products.

Patrick, a secondary school history teacher, and Meg, a special needs primary school teacher, will leave their teaching jobs to work at the Royal Oak full time.

They said: “This will be the first time either of us have owned a pub though, so we’re looking forward to this new adventure.

“We knew whatever pub we ended up with needed to be something fabulous and historical, so we really feel we’ve hit the jackpot.”