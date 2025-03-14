Chesterfield takeaway with one-star food hygiene rating – among 16 latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores

Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required.

A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.

A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and one star that ‘major improvement is necessary’.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways, shops and more.

1 . Latest Food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire A Derbyshire takeaway has recently received one-star food hygiene rating.

2 . Crispin Inn, Ashover - five-star hygiene rating Crispin Inn at Church Street in Ashover has been recently awarded a food hygiene rating of five. This comes after an inspection which took place on August 18.

3 . The Waggon & Horses, Alfreton -two-star hygiene rating The Waggon & Horses, a JD Wetherspoon pub in Alfreton, has received a two-out-of-five food hygiene score after an inspection, which was carried out on August 6.