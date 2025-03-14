Chesterfield takeaway with one-star food hygiene rating – among 16 latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 14th Mar 2025, 13:43 BST
A Chesterfield takeaway which has recently received a one-star food hygiene rating is among recently issued Derbyshire food hygiene scores.

Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required.

A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.

A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and one star that ‘major improvement is necessary’.

Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways, shops and more.

A Derbyshire takeaway has recently received one-star food hygiene rating.

1. Latest Food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire

A Derbyshire takeaway has recently received one-star food hygiene rating. Photo: Food Standards Agency

Photo Sales
Crispin Inn at Church Street in Ashover has been recently awarded a food hygiene rating of five. This comes after an inspection which took place on August 18.

2. Crispin Inn, Ashover - five-star hygiene rating

Crispin Inn at Church Street in Ashover has been recently awarded a food hygiene rating of five. This comes after an inspection which took place on August 18. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Waggon & Horses, a JD Wetherspoon pub in Alfreton, has received a two-out-of-five food hygiene score after an inspection, which was carried out on August 6.

3. The Waggon & Horses, Alfreton -two-star hygiene rating

The Waggon & Horses, a JD Wetherspoon pub in Alfreton, has received a two-out-of-five food hygiene score after an inspection, which was carried out on August 6. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Chesters at Enterprise Way in Duckmanton was inspected on August 27 and received a five-out-of-five food hygiene score.

4. Chesters, Duckmanton - five-star hygiene rating

Chesters at Enterprise Way in Duckmanton was inspected on August 27 and received a five-out-of-five food hygiene score. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:DerbyshireChesterfieldFood Standards Agency
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice