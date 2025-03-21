Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.
Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are very good and zero that urgent improvement is required.
A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.
A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and one star that ‘major improvement is necessary’.
Below is the full list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways, shops and more.
Two Derbyshire food venues have recently received two-star food hygiene ratings - meaning improvements in their hygiene standards are necessary. Photo: Google
The Original Bakewell Pudding Shop at Rutland Square in Bakewell was given the maximum food hygiene score of five on February 13. This means the food hygiene standards are 'very good'. Photo: Google
Matlock Green Go Local in Matlock was given a food hygiene rating of three after an inspection which took place on January 8. This means hygiene standards at the venue are 'generally satisfactory'. Photo: Google
Nisa Local at the Market Place in Crich was handed a four-out-of-five rating after an inspection carried out on February 12. This rating means that the hygiene standards at the venue are 'good'. Photo: Google
