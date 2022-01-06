Chesterfield: Seven best full English fried breakfasts and fry ups

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve had a look at all the places across Chesterfield that serve full English breakfasts and put the seven best into this list?
Do you agree with our picks? Did your favourite spot for a fry up make the list? If not, let us know!
1. Crossroads Cafe
Crossroads Cafe, 51 Brimington Road North, Chesterfield, S41 9BE. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 213 Google Reviews). "An absolutely fantastic breakfast at a great price."
2. Number 10
Number 10, 9A South Street, Chesterfield, S40 1QX. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 296 Google Reviews). "Great local family business. Tasty wholesome cooking. You're able to book a table or just turn up. Well worth a visit."
3. Koo
Koo, 475A Chatsworth Road, S40 3AD. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 257 Google Reviews). "Great menu for different diets and levels of hunger."
4. Bottle and Thyme
Bottle and Thyme, 15-17 Knifesmithgate, S40 1RL. Rating: 4.5/5 (based on 399 Google Reviews). "Best place to eat in Chesterfield. I've been here a few times now and every time the food has been wonderful."
