Chesterfield set to welcome popular street food market with thousands of visitors each month

Chesterfield Borough Council has partnered with Peddler Events, who operate an extremely successful street food market from their base in Kelham Island, Sheffield. Peddler Events champions local creators and artisans, and over the last eight years, they have won plaudits for delivering award-winning cuisine, craft drinks, live music, bespoke products, art and entertainment.

Peddler Events will bring this to Chesterfield in 2023, with the first market set to take place in June and more planned for later in the year.

Councillor Kate Sarvent, Chesterfield Borough Council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: “We’re really excited to welcome Peddler to Chesterfield – it’s fantastic that they see Chesterfield as a place to invest and grow their business, and they bring with them a great reputation.

The Peddler Market has become part of the fabric of Sheffield’s Kelham Island - and will soon arrive in Chesterfield.

“We know this is the kind of memorable experience that our residents want to be able to enjoy on their doorstep, as well as attracting new visitors to our town centre.

“Having Peddler bring their vast experience to our town enhances our already packed events programme, and also creates the opportunity to support local businesses by attracting more people into the town centre in the afternoon and into the evening.

“We look forward to working closely with the team at Peddler, together with our local businesses in Chesterfield, and I hope that lots of people will come along and support these events.”

Peddler Market attracts around 8,000 visitors to its monthly street market event and has helped cement Sheffield’s place on the culinary map – whilst also supporting the regeneration of the former industrial area it operates in.

The Chesterfield events represents a new opportunity for Peddler Events to work with more Chesterfield based businesses and support the wider town centre.

Ben Smith, Director at Peddler Events, said: “Over the past eight years, Peddler Market has played a pivotal role in helping transform Sheffield into one of the country’s leading culinary destinations.

“We're driven by showcasing passionate people who share our ethos for quality, whether they're creating delicious street food, craft beer and spirits, music, performance, or art.

“Our aim is to bring the leading lights of the street food world to this wonderful market town and see them shine alongside the wealth of talent and heritage that Chesterfield has to offer.

“We're thrilled to be bringing Peddler Market to Chesterfield at such an exciting time in Chesterfield’s regeneration, and the entire team are looking forward to seeing our new partnership grow."

The first two-day event is scheduled to take place in Chesterfield town centre on Friday 23 and Saturday 24 June.

Chesterfield is hosting a packed events programme in 2023 with the return of old favourites like the Festival of Cricket, Chesterfield Pride, Medieval Fun Day and 1940s Market. New events include a Food and Drink Festival and Eat in the Park – a two-day live music event in Queen’s Park.