Chesterfield Road diners embrace reinvented Italian il Forno

Just one month after relaunching, Whittington Moor’s il Forno is celebrating a phenomenal response from both loyal regulars and first-time diners.

The restaurant – formerly Giorgio’s – reopened in mid-September with a new name, stylish refurb, and refreshed menu, and has since been overwhelmed by the volume of bookings and walk-ins, with evenings regularly reaching capacity.

Owner Fran Montero said: “We’ve genuinely been blown away. The response has been incredible — we’ve seen so many familiar faces return and just as many new ones giving us a try for the first time. It’s been a joy to share this next chapter with the people who’ve supported us all these years and new faces.”

The rebrand to il Forno – meaning “The Oven” – pays tribute to the restaurant’s traditional wood-fired oven, which remains central to its menu. While many old favourites are still in place, diners have also embraced a number of modern Italian additions, with several new dishes already proving to be customer favourites.

Fran and members of the il Forno staff

The team say the reaction has given them “huge confidence” heading into the festive season.

“We’re already seeing Christmas bookings coming in fast,” said Fran. “Our loyal customers have been so supportive, and word has spread quickly. People are coming not just for the food, but for the atmosphere — and that means everything to us.”

il Forno continues to be run by the same family, with the same loyal team of staff, and the same chef, which have kept customers coming back for years and years.