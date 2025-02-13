Chesterfield pub set to relaunch food offering this weekend – with team “thrilled” to announce their plans
️The Cock & Magpie, located on Church Street North in Old Whittington, has confirmed that it will be launching a new food offering this weekend.
In a post on the pub’s Facebook page, a spokesperson said: “We're thrilled to announce that our kitchen is now serving up delicious homemade pub food.
“Join us for our grand opening on Saturday, February 15 – from midday until 7.00pm. Whether you're craving classic comfort dishes or something new, we've got you covered.
“Gather your friends and family and come on down for a fabulous meal, we can’t wait to serve you.”
The pub will be serving food between 4.00pm and 7.00pm on Mondays, from midday until 7.00pm between Tuesday and Saturday, and from midday until 5.00pm on Sundays.
The Cock & Magpie reopened in September 2024 after several months of closure.