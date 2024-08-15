Chesterfield pub owner takes on new venue – sharing plans for food offering in the future

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Chesterfield pub has been taken on by a new landlord – who has discussed his plans for the future of the venue when it reopens after a brief period of closure.

The Ark Tavern at Chesterfield Road in Brimington has been taken on by Ben Stephenson – the owner of Brimming With Beer.

Ben took the keys to the pub yesterday, and set out his plans for the venue after a short period of closure – to allow for work to be completed.

He said: “Many rumours are flying about at the moment regarding what I am doing or have done to the pub already. I’d like to set the record straight on this.

The Ark Tavern has been taken on by a new landlord.

“Firstly, the pub will be closed for a short period of time whilst maintenance work is being carried out and new beers are arranged.

“Secondly, yes we are planning on having a food offering in the pub but this will come in time (there is a lot of work to do in the kitchen). The pub will still be a pub, just a pub that you can get food in, starting with breakfast right through to evening meals and everything in between.”

Ben added: “Last but not least, we won’t be having any live music (for the short term at least) as we are trying to get a feel for the pub and feel that music will clash with the food offering – with the pub only being one large open space.

“I understand this will upset a few people but the outlay for a band each week (if not more often) is simply not sustainable for the business at this time.

“I shall keep you all posted regarding opening dates etc. Hopefully it won’t be long at all.”