A Chesterfield pub has claimed a major national award – beating competition from thousands of venues across the UK to scoop the prestigious prize.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gasoline was named as the Admiral Taverns Pub of the Year yesterday (Thursday, September 25) at The Great British Pub Awards in Leeds – an industry accolade that celebrates and recognises the very best within the pub industry.

Chris Jowsey, Chief Executive Officer at Admiral Taverns, said: “I'm absolutely thrilled for our fantastic licensee, Phil Deacon, at The Gasoline in Chesterfield for winning the Admiral Taverns Pub of the Year award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As always, the competition has been extremely tough, showcasing the very best from across our estate and standing testament to the ongoing hard work and dedication of our brilliant publicans across the country.

Phil and Lauren Deacon are the team at the helm of the award-winning venue on Saltergate.

“Since taking over the pub, Phil has worked tirelessly to create a thriving community hub that welcomes local residents and provides a safe space for all to enjoy. His vision, exceptional hospitality and passion have really shone through and this award is well-deserved recognition of his commitment to keeping pubs at the heart of the community.”

Gasoline is located on Saltergate and was previously known as The County Music Bar – before being transformed into an American-themed bar by Phil and Lauren Deacon back in 2023.

Admiral Taverns is a community pub operator with more than 1,600 venues across the UK – with Gasoline beating all of these to claim their award.