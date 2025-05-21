The Guardian has revealed its list of the happiest places to live across the country – with Chesterfield being ranked in the top three for the Midlands.

Their experts were full of praise for the town – which earned plaudits for its historic architecture, green spaces and variety of options for food and drink.

The full list of Chesterfield landmarks, venues and places to visit that were praised by The Guardian can be found below – do you think the town deserves to be ranked among the UK’s happiest places to live?

1 . Chesterfield named among UK’s happiest places Chesterfield has been ranked as one of the happiest places to live in the UK by The Guardian. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . The Crooked Spire The Crooked Spire was described as “iconic” by experts from The Guardian. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Chesterfield’s historic market Chesterfield’s market, one of the oldest open air markets across England, was also mentioned by The Guardian as they explained why the town was featured in their ranking of the UK’s happiest places to live. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales