Chesterfield named among the happiest places to live across the UK by experts from The Guardian – earning praise for pubs, restaurants and proximity to the Peak District

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 21st May 2025, 11:50 BST
Chesterfield has been ranked as one of the best places to live across the UK, with The Guardian praising its thriving food and drink scene – along with the town’s proximity to the Peak District.

The Guardian has revealed its list of the happiest places to live across the country – with Chesterfield being ranked in the top three for the Midlands.

Their experts were full of praise for the town – which earned plaudits for its historic architecture, green spaces and variety of options for food and drink.

The full list of Chesterfield landmarks, venues and places to visit that were praised by The Guardian can be found below – do you think the town deserves to be ranked among the UK’s happiest places to live?

Chesterfield has been ranked as one of the happiest places to live in the UK by The Guardian.

1. Chesterfield named among UK’s happiest places

Chesterfield has been ranked as one of the happiest places to live in the UK by The Guardian. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The Crooked Spire was described as “iconic” by experts from The Guardian.

2. The Crooked Spire

The Crooked Spire was described as “iconic” by experts from The Guardian. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Chesterfield’s market, one of the oldest open air markets across England, was also mentioned by The Guardian as they explained why the town was featured in their ranking of the UK’s happiest places to live.

3. Chesterfield’s historic market

Chesterfield’s market, one of the oldest open air markets across England, was also mentioned by The Guardian as they explained why the town was featured in their ranking of the UK’s happiest places to live. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Chesterfield was also praised for its architecture and historic medieval alleyways - such as The Shambles.

4. Medieval alleyways

Chesterfield was also praised for its architecture and historic medieval alleyways - such as The Shambles. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldPeak District
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice