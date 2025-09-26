Chesterfield food provider with zero-star food hygiene rating – among 26 latest Derbyshire food hygiene scores

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 26th Sep 2025, 14:00 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2025, 14:52 BST
A Chesterfield food business has recently received a zero-out-of-five food hygiene score, while a Derbyshire fish bar received a score of one.

Food venues across the country are rated by the Food Standards Agency on the standard of food hygiene on the date of the inspection by the local authority.

Each business is given a rating from zero to five – with five meaning hygiene standards are ‘very good’ and zero that ‘urgent improvement is required’.

A four-star rating means hygiene standards are good, while three stars suggest that hygiene is ‘generally satisfactory’.

A two-out-of-five score means that ‘some improvement is necessary’ and one star that ‘major improvement is necessary’.

Below is a list of these Derbyshire food venues which have been given new ratings recently – including pubs, restaurants, takeaways, cafés and more.

1. Latest Food hygiene ratings for Derbyshire

The Boot Inn, a bar, restaurant and a micro-brewery at Boot Hill in Repton has received a four-out-of-five food hygiene score after an inspection carried out on August 26.

2. The Boot Inn, Repton - four-star hygiene rating

The Boot Inn, a bar, restaurant and a micro-brewery at Boot Hill in Repton has received a four-out-of-five food hygiene score after an inspection carried out on August 26. Photo: Google

The Clay Cross Fish Bar at Hight Street in Clay Cross has recently received a three-out-of-five food hygiene score after an inspection, which was carried out on August 12.

3. Clay Cross Fish Bar, Clay Cross - three-star hygiene rating

The Clay Cross Fish Bar at Hight Street in Clay Cross has recently received a three-out-of-five food hygiene score after an inspection, which was carried out on August 12. Photo: Google

Costa Coffee at High Street in Alfreton has been recently awarded a food hygiene rating of five. This comes after an inspection which took place on August 29.

4. Costa Coffee, Alfreton - five-star hygiene rating

Costa Coffee at High Street in Alfreton has been recently awarded a food hygiene rating of five. This comes after an inspection which took place on August 29. Photo: Google

