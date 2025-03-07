Chesterfield food hall and Derbyshire butchers celebrate after their pies are named as the best across the country

A food hall in Chesterfield and a Derbyshire butchers have claimed a pair of major national awards for their pies – which were named as the best across Britain in their respective categories.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire based pie-experts Owen Taylor & Sons, based in Leabrooks, have triumphed at this year’s British Pie Awards – taking home the award for best Beef & Gravy Pie with their Steak Pie.

The Dunston Hall Food Hall in Chesterfield also scooped the top prize for its Dessert Pie, their Mince Pie with Clementine Pastry. The pie-makers came up against 44 mouth-watering entries across both categories before claiming the iconic accolades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now in its 17th year, the pie-oneering awards honour the most delectable pies across the nation, ranging from classic British staples to bold, inventive and even eccentric creations. The competition features 26 distinct categories, encompassing traditional favourites alongside Vegetarian, Vegan and Gluten-Free options.

Owen Taylor & Sons scooped the prize for the best Beef & Gravy Pie. Credit: Owen Taylor & Sons

Owen Taylor & Sons have been butchers since 1922 and are proud to supply both retail and catering customers across the East Midlands. Its on-site bakery is where they produce many of their award-winning pies.

Set within the magnificent Dunston Hall Estate on the outskirts of Chesterfield, the Dunston Hall Estate Food Hall is a treasure trove of locally sourced seasonal produce and homemade pies.

Matthew O’Callaghan, Chairman of the Mowbray Pork Pie Association and host of the British Pie Awards, said: “This year's awards have been a fantastic tribute to the nation's deep affection for pies, with an incredible atmosphere and an unprecedented level of creativity on display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Wednesday was an exciting day as we had the chance to sample some truly outstanding pie entries. Owen Taylor & Sons has emerged victorious in the highly competitive Beef & Gravy Pie category with their Steak Pie, while Dunston Hall Food Hall impressed the judges with its Mince Pie with Clementine Pastry in the Dessert Pie category.

“These awards highlight the talent and innovation of pie makers across the UK, and I extend my heartfelt congratulations to them on these well-deserved wins.”

The British Pie Awards recruited the most qualified pie connoisseurs to judge every single entry. A record 169 judges are on the panel, with extensive industry experience between them. This year, the judging panel included representatives from Selfridges, M&S and illustrious department store Fortnum and Mason, alongside esteemed food writers and a Great British Bake Off winner – as well as a plethora of chefs and pie experts.