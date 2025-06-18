Chesterfield dessert shop at popular park set to close its doors

A dessert shop located at a popular park in Chesterfield is set to cease trading.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hasland Park Dessert Parlour launched in November 2024, serving up waffle fries, cookie dough, sundaes and milkshakes from its location at Hasland’s Eastwood Park.

The business, however, is now set to cease trading – with its owner citing a change in personal circumstances and encouraging any potential buyers to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a post on social media, a spokesperson said: “Due to personal circumstances we are no longer able run the dessert shop and will soon be ceasing trading. If anyone is interested in buying the business as a going concern, including all of the equipment and everything needed to operate, we are open to any serious offer.

Hasland Park Dessert Parlour has a 5/5 rating based on 10 Google reviews - with one customer describing it as “hands down the best dessert parlour in Chesterfield.”

“Any serious buyer will have to liaise with the landlord to take over the lease or have their own new lease put in place. If we do not manage to sell the business, there could be an alternative opportunity to rent the shop unit, so please enquire about that option as well.

“We do not own the shop building – any serious enquiries to rent the empty shop will be passed on to the landlord.”

They added that the dessert shop will continue to open, without necessarily adhering to its usual opening times, until stock runs out or an interested party comes forward. Any potential buyers were encouraged to message Hasland Park Dessert Parlour on Facebook to organise a viewing.